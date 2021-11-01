Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 531.83 points or 2.66% at 20549.17 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 11.7%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.22%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.65%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.52%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.9%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.47%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.14%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.74%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.06%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 429.8 or 0.72% at 59736.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.75 points or 0.69% at 17794.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 241.72 points or 0.86% at 28224.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.95 points or 0.58% at 8802.73.

On BSE,1921 shares were trading in green, 790 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

