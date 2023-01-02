Bajaj Auto's Dec sales drop by 22%

Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 2,81,486 units in month of December 2022 compared to 3,62,470 units sold in December 2021, recording a decline of 22%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 1,48,555 units, higher by 2%.

Exports declined 39% to 1,32,931 units.

In December 2022, the company recorded 23% decline in 2-wheeler sales and 21% decline in commercial vehicle sales.

