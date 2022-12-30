Aster DM Healthcare enters into O&M agreement for a hospital in Mandya, Karnataka

JUST IN
Aster DM Healthcare has entered into a Hospital Operation and Management Agreement (O&M) with Vritika Hospitals ('VHPL') & Bharathi Education Trust, for operating and managing G.

Madegowda Super Specialty Hospital ('GMSSH') Mandya, Karnataka on 29 December 2022.

GMSSH is a 100-bed tertiary super specialty hospital situated in Mandya town, 95 kms away from Bangalore.

The term of O&M is for 15 years with a lock in period of 5 years for the Company and 15 years for VHPL & Bharathi Education trust.

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 15:55 IST

