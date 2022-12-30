Engineers India signs MoU with Numaligarh Refinery

To jointly develop technology for production of Ammonia from sour gases

Engineers India (EIL) and Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) have inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to jointly develop technology for 'Production of aqueous Ammonia from Ammonia rich sour gases' and demonstrate at NRL site.

This MoA shall pave the way for demonstration of technologies jointly developed by EIL and NRL. This endeavour will generate a win-win scenario for both EIL, with a rich experience in the knowhow in development, design & engineering, and NRL, having vast experience in the operation of SRU towards commercialisation of indigenous technologies. Development of technology for production of Ammonia from the sour gases shall be addressing the issues related to processing of ammonia in SRU besides generating value from the waste stream.

