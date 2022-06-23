Bajaj Auto, Vodafone Idea, IRB Infra to be watched

Bajaj Auto: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 27 June 2022, to further deliberate on the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.
Vodafone Idea: The board of directors of Vodafone Idea approved raising of funds aggregating upto Rs. 436.21 crore to Euro Pacific Securities (a Vodafone Group entity and promoter of the company), on a preferential basis.
Separately, the board of directors of the company has approved the exercise of the option of deferment of the AGR related dues by a period of four years with immediate effect.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company has received Rs. 308 crore towards part payment i.e., 75% of the total Arbitration Award from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
GPT Infraprojects: The company has bagged an order valued at Rs 292 crore. This contract is in joint venture.
Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The board of directors approved allotment of equity shares and 0.01% redeemable non convertible preference shares on preferential-basis as part of the resolution plan agreed by the lenders under the RBI Prudential Framework.
