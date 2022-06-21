Bharat Forge, Fineotex Chemical, Suven Life Sciences in focus

Bharat Forge: The company has approved the transfer of its stake in Refu Drive GmbH (Refu), joint venture (JV) company to Kalyani Powertrain in order to house all the electric vehicle investments of the company under one entity.

Adani Power: Adani Power on Monday completed the acquisition of 100% equity shares in Support Properties Private Limited (SPPL) and Eternus Real Estate Private Limited (EREPL) from their respective shareholders.

Fineotex Chemical: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 24 June 2022 to consider and approve raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or other equity linked securities.

Suven Life Sciences: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 24 June 2022, to consider matters related to raising of funds through issue of equity shares of the company on rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the company.

KEC International: The company has secured new orders of Rs. 1,092 crore across its various businesses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)