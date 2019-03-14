Bajaj Consumer gains on engaging Bain & Company as consultant

Consumer Care rose 1.10% to Rs 332.05 at 11:39 IST on BSE after the company said it has appointed as to formulate front end strategy for growth.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 30.43 points, or 0.08% to 37,782.60.

On the BSE, 31,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15.73 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 335 and a low of Rs 326.75 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 509.80 on 25 April 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 308 on 13 March 2019.

Consumer Care said it has engaged the services of Bain, the renowned global management consultant, has helped many FMCG in develop and execute winning strategies to grow their businesses. Bain will help the company in formulating a front-end strategy for growth and also help in implementing it.

Net profit of Consumer Care rose 8.94% to Rs 60.09 crore on 12.50% rise in net sales to Rs 221.98 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is one of the in hair oil category, with brands like Bajaj Almond Drops, Bajaj Brahmi Amla, Bajaj Amla and Bajaj Jasmine.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)