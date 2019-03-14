Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Slides 2.9%

has added 4.19% over last one month compared to 9.33% gain in S&P BSE Power and 4.73% rise in the SENSEX

lost 2.9% today to trade at Rs 188.9. The S&P BSE Power is down 0.66% to quote at 1936.36. The is up 9.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 0.85% and & Industrial Solutions Ltd lost 0.72% on the day. The went down 10.9 % over last one year compared to the 11.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has added 4.19% over last one month compared to 9.33% gain in and 4.73% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16125 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 217 on 24 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 173.05 on 14 Feb 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)