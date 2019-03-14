Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Slides 2.9%

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added 4.19% over last one month compared to 9.33% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.73% rise in the SENSEX
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd lost 2.9% today to trade at Rs 188.9. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.66% to quote at 1936.36. The index is up 9.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd decreased 0.85% and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd lost 0.72% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 10.9 % over last one year compared to the 11.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added 4.19% over last one month compared to 9.33% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.73% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16125 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 217 on 24 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 173.05 on 14 Feb 2019.
