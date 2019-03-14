Volumes soar at Laurus Labs Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Coffee sizzles after launch of unit at Vietnam
Starbucks to add around 10 stores this fiscal
Tata Global Beverages gets reaffirmation in credit ratings
Tata Global Beverages standalone net profit rises 0.04% in the September 2018 quarter
Tata Global Beverages consolidated net profit rises 19.08% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Laurus Labs Ltd recorded volume of 73.69 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 31.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares
Star Cement Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 March 2019.
Laurus Labs Ltd recorded volume of 73.69 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 31.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.07% to Rs.363.50. Volumes stood at 28889 shares in the last session.
Star Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 12125 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3923 shares. The stock increased 5.19% to Rs.105.30. Volumes stood at 808 shares in the last session.
Fortis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35524 shares. The stock gained 0.54% to Rs.139.85. Volumes stood at 41194 shares in the last session.
Tata Global Beverages Ltd registered volume of 3.79 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.92% to Rs.206.90. Volumes stood at 1.85 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Coffee Ltd witnessed volume of 1.41 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51660 shares. The stock increased 5.60% to Rs.97.15. Volumes stood at 74672 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU