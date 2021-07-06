Bajaj Finance hits record high after strong Q1 business update

Bajaj Finance rose 3.76% to Rs 6300.25 after the company's customer franchise increased by 17.44% to 50.5 million as on 30 June 2021 as against 43 million as of 30 June 2020.

The company acquired 1.9 million new customers in Q1 FY22 as compared to 0.5 million in Q1 FY21. New loans booked during Q1 FY22 were 4.6 million as compared to 1.8 million in Q1 FY21.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 159,000 crore (including IPO financing receivable of approximately Rs 2,900 crore) as of 30 June 2021 as compared to Rs 138,055 crore as of 30 June 2020.

The company's AUM in Q1 FY22 grew by approximately Rs 7,100 crore (Rs 4,200 crore excluding IPO financing receivable).

Consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 10,900 crore as of 30 June 2021. The company's liquidity position remains strong.

The company continues to remain well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 28.6% as of 30 June 2021.

The company's deposit book stood at approximately Rs 28,000 crore as of 30 June 2021 as compared to Rs 20,061 crore as of 30 June 2020. Deposit book in Q1 FY22 grew by approximately Rs 2,200 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Finance hit a record high of Rs 6,340 in intraday today. The counter is up 112% from its 52-week low of Rs 2960.40 posted on 6 July 2020.

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.

The NBFC's consolidated net profit jumped 42% to Rs 1,347 crore on 5% decline in total income to Rs 6,855 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

