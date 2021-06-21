Auto stocks slip

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 203.87 points or 0.87% at 23182.13 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 3.88%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.97%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.7%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.44%),Cummins India Ltd (down 1.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were MRF Ltd (down 1.24%), Bosch Ltd (down 1.21%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.13%), Escorts Ltd (down 0.59%), and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.53%).

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.5%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.3%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.05%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 39.79 or 0.08% at 52304.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18 points or 0.11% at 15665.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.81 points or 0.53% at 24779.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.12 points or 0.09% at 7695.07.

On BSE,1908 shares were trading in green, 1293 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

