Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 200.77 points or 0.84% at 24146 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bosch Ltd (up 2.5%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.93%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.53%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.21%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.69%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.63%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.59%), MRF Ltd (up 0.5%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.87%), and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.65%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 337.99 or 0.64% at 52822.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.1 points or 0.6% at 15817.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 172.06 points or 0.67% at 25739.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.62 points or 0.39% at 7938.27.

On BSE,1998 shares were trading in green, 719 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)