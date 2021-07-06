Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 222.93 points or 0.74% at 29857.57 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, NIIT Ltd (down 4.75%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (down 3.28%),Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 3.2%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 3.11%),Route Mobile Ltd (down 3.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 2.64%), NELCO Ltd (down 2.26%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 1.93%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.86%), and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 1.72%).

On the other hand, TVS Electronics Ltd (up 7.2%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.95%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.86%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 223.13 or 0.42% at 53103.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.55 points or 0.47% at 15908.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.47 points or 0.6% at 25919.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.47 points or 0.69% at 8002.08.

On BSE,1990 shares were trading in green, 1184 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

