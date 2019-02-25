Bajaj Finserv Ltd edges up 0.5%

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 6226.45, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.38% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6226.45, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 10822.1. The Sensex is at 36014.94, up 0.4%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has risen around 2.9% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11319.75, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82483 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.39 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6262.15, up 0.94% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 19.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.38% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 311.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU