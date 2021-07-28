Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 0.88%, gains for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 13929.65, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.11% in last one year as compared to a 39.62% jump in NIFTY and a 48.74% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13929.65, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 15641.65. The Sensex is at 52222.05, down 0.68%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has gained around 13.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16529.15, down 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 13903.8, up 0.95% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 120.11% in last one year as compared to a 39.62% jump in NIFTY and a 48.74% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

