Golden Tobacco Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

BLS International Services Ltd, Shanthi Gears Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd and Sterling Tools Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2021.

Golden Tobacco Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 68.1 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11097 shares in the past one month.

BLS International Services Ltd surged 12.57% to Rs 154. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59914 shares in the past one month.

Shanthi Gears Ltd spiked 12.35% to Rs 173.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9649 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd gained 12.21% to Rs 219.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3717 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd rose 12.17% to Rs 241. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24468 shares in the past one month.

