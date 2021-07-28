Bharti Airtel gains on upgrading prepaid plans

-
Bharti Airtel jumped 3.80% to Rs 561 after the company revised its prepaid plan offerings, with entry levels plans now starting at Rs 79 as against Rs 49 earlier.
In an exchange filing made during market hours today, the telecommunications company said that it has discontinued its Rs 49 entry level prepaid recharge. The company's prepaid packs will now start from the Rs 79 smart recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data.
"This change is in line with the company's focus on offering superior connectivity solutions. Airtel customers on entry level recharges can now stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.
The revision will be effective from 29 July 2021.
Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.
On a consolidated basis, the telecom major's net profit stood at Rs 759 crore in Q4 March 2021 compared with net loss of Rs 5,237 crore in Q4 March 2020. Net sales increased 11.9% to Rs 25,747.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
