Dollar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Heritage Foods Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Uflex Ltd and Prataap Snacks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2021.
Dollar Industries Ltd surged 10.05% to Rs 350 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 91912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17547 shares in the past one month.
Heritage Foods Ltd spiked 8.19% to Rs 531. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30093 shares in the past one month.
Apar Industries Ltd soared 6.49% to Rs 701.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17415 shares in the past one month.
Uflex Ltd exploded 6.21% to Rs 549.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86284 shares in the past one month.
Prataap Snacks Ltd rose 4.49% to Rs 755. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19766 shares in the past one month.
