Bajaj Healthcare forays into the highly-regulated Opiate processing biz

To manufacture and supply Opium derived Alkaloids & APIs to the Govt. of India

Bajaj Healthcare announced that it has received two letters of Award on 12 July, 2022, for the manufacture of Alkaloids/APIs from Government of India, Department of Revenue, Office of Chief Controller, Govt. Opium & Alkaloid Factories as follows:

1. Letter of Award, to manufacture Alkaloids & APIs from processing of 500 MT of unlanced poppy capsule along with Straw on an annual basis.

2. Letter of Award, to manufacture Alkaloids & APIs from processing of 100 MT of Opium Gum on an annual basis.

The company plans to execute both these tenders at their API manufacturing unit located at Savli, Gujarat, India.

