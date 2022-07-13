Bajaj Healthcare forays into the highly-regulated Opiate processing biz

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval for Ibuprofen oral suspension
Bypolls for 3 assembly seats in Odisha, Uttarakhand, Kerala to be held on 31st May
IOL Chemicals commences commercial production of Paracetamol
Strides receives USFDA approval for Ibuprofen Oral Suspension
Sun Pharma enters into exclusive licensing agreement with Lundbeck
-
To manufacture and supply Opium derived Alkaloids & APIs to the Govt. of IndiaBajaj Healthcare announced that it has received two letters of Award on 12 July, 2022, for the manufacture of Alkaloids/APIs from Government of India, Department of Revenue, Office of Chief Controller, Govt. Opium & Alkaloid Factories as follows:
1. Letter of Award, to manufacture Alkaloids & APIs from processing of 500 MT of unlanced poppy capsule along with Straw on an annual basis.
2. Letter of Award, to manufacture Alkaloids & APIs from processing of 100 MT of Opium Gum on an annual basis.
The company plans to execute both these tenders at their API manufacturing unit located at Savli, Gujarat, India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU