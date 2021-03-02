Bajaj Healthcare gains on receiving nod to restart Tarapur unit

-
Bajaj Healthcare rose 3.80% to Rs 495 after the company received consent from Maharashtra Control Board (MPCB) to resume its operations at Tarapur unit in Maharashtra.
The MPCB had issued a notice on 14 January 2021 to the company directing the closure of operations at its Tarapur unit for alleged violation of the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, Air (Prevention and Control Pollution) Act 1981 and the Rules made thereunder.
MPCB vide its letter dated 1 March 2021 gave its consent to the company for restarting manufacturing activities at its unit situated at MIDC Tarapur.
Bajaj Healthcare is a leading manufacturer of APIs, intermediates and formulations. The company's net profit surged to Rs 326.1% to Rs 26.42 crore on a 79.6% to Rs 178.33 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
