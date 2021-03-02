Subex spurt on joining O-RAN Alliance

Subex surged 8.93% to Rs 29.90 after the company said it has become a member of the O-RAN Alliance to support the development and standardisation of Open RAN (radio access networks).

With its expertise in advanced network analytics based on machine learning, Subex has joined the alliance to help drive innovation in the radio access network domain - ultimately facilitating Open RAN that leverages embedded artificial intelligence (AI) to maximise network performance.

The O-RAN Alliance was founded in February 2018 by AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO, and Orange, and has since become a global community of mobile network operators, vendors, and research and academic institutions operating in the RAN industry.

It aims to transform the RAN industry towards an open, intelligent, virtualised, and fully interoperable mobile network ecosystem.

According to Dell'Oro Group, by 2025, 10% of the total RAN market will be captured by Open RAN hardware and software. ABI Research has predicted that Open RAN Capex spending will overtake traditional RAN spending by 2028. Leading European telecommunications operators including Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefica and Vodafone have already committed to deploying Open RAN as part of their 5G rollouts.

Suresh Chintada, CTO, Subex, comments, "As of today, Subex has proven its vendoragnostic capabilities catering to use cases that alleviate the critical business challenges faced by network planning and optimisation teams, via its capacity management solution. Through its innovative AI-first approach, Subex helps network teams achieve a higher level of efficiency and accuracy in making smart decisions, resulting in the maximisation of return on network investment and customer experience enhancements.

As a next step towards evolving our solution, we are proud to be working with the O-RAN Alliance. Within the alliance, Subex will be extensively involved in working groups related to RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and will bring innovation using machine learning and deep learning technologies. Open RAN brings considerable innovation potential to the telecommunications industry. The joint effort of all vendors involved in the alliance will greatly accelerate innovations in the space, and we're excited to be part of it."

Subex is a holding company, which provides software products and related services to communications service providers across the world.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.71 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 312.72 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 2.3% YoY to Rs 93.88 crore.

