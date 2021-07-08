Bajaj Healthcare gets license from DRDO to manufacture 2-DG

Bajaj Healthcare has received a licence from DRDO to manufacture and market of "2-Deoxy-D-Glucose" (2-DG) as approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has granted permissions to manufacture and market the "2-Deoxy-D-Glucose in the domestic market.

2-DG helps in the faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. The drug works by selectively accumulating in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVI D-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care.

Commenting on license received from DRDO for 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose, Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare said We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as 2-DG will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option. Most patients ailing from moderate to severe symptoms can benefit from the use of Deoxy-D-Glucose.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 July 2021. Shares of Bajaj Healthcare surged 6.92% to settle at Rs 911.10 yesterday.

Bajaj Healthcare a leading manufacturer of APIs, Intermediates and Formulations. It specializes in manufacturing of of Amino Acids, Intermediates, API, formulations & Nutraceuticals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)