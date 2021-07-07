Ujjivan Small Finance Bank gains after deposits rise 24% YoY in Q1

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 2.16% to Rs 30.80 after the bank's total deposits increased 24% to Rs 13,673 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 11,057 crore in Q1 FY21.
Deposits rose 4% last quarter compared with Rs 13,136 crore in Q4 FY21.
CASA jumped 77% to Rs 2,773 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1,568 crore in Q1 FY21. It is higher by 3% compared with Rs 2,699 crore in Q4 FY21.
CASA ratio was at 20% as on 30 June 2021 as against 14% as on 30 June 2020 and 21% as on 31 March 2021.
Disbursement for the quarter rose by 175% to Rs 1,311 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 477 crore in Q1 FY21. However, it has declined 69% from Rs 4,274 crore in Q4 FY21.
The bank's gross loan book has declined by 2% to Rs 14,120 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 14,366 crore in Q1 FY21.
MicroBanking loans, representing over 68% of the gross loan book of the SFB, have declined the most (down 13% YoY) in Q1 FY22.
However, during the same period, maximum uptick in loan disbursals was witnessed in the 'Other' loan category (up 119% YoY), followed by financial institutions group (FIG) lending (up 42% YoY), affordable housing lending (up 36% YoY) and MSE lending (up 30% YoY). Affordable housing loans and MSE loans accounted for 14.90% and 9.19% of the bank's gross loan book.
Sequentially, the bank's gross loan book has shrunk 7% last quarter from Rs 15,140 crore in Q4 FY21.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a mass market focused bank in India, catering to financially unserved and underserved segments.
The bank reported 86.6% rise in net profit to Rs 136.49 crore on a 9.2% fall in total income to Rs 735.14 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
