Force Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Natco Pharma Ltd, Trident Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2021.

Force Motors Ltd crashed 6.26% to Rs 1344.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 48033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17072 shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd tumbled 5.60% to Rs 1099.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53409 shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 17.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd shed 4.97% to Rs 8.41. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 111.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 283.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd slipped 4.94% to Rs 14.06. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

