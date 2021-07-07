President accepts resignations of 12 union ministers

The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of twelve members of the council of ministers, with immediate effect on 7 July 2021.

According to a release issued by the Presidents Office, among 12 ministers who resigned include D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Babul Supriyo, Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, Rattan Lal Kataria, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debasree Chaudhuri.

This comes ahead of the first cabinet reshuffle in the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

