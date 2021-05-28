Bajaj Healthcare launches Posaconazole API for treatment of black fungus infection

Bajaj Healthcare (BHL) announced the launch of Posaconazole API used in treating Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) infection in Covid-19 patients. BHL has received approval from FDA Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat (India), to manufacture and market Posaconazole API as approved medication for treating Mucormycosis in India and it will commence its commercial production from 1st week of June 2021.

Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating Mucormycosis patients popularly known as Black Fungus in post Covid complications.

Black fungus is a deadly fungal infection and has triggered a new health challenge in the country. More than 11,000 cases of black fungal infection have been reported from different parts, forcing state governments to declare it an epidemic.

