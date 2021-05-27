India Ratings withdraws ratings assigned to ITD Cementation India

ITD Cementation India announced that India Ratings and Research [Fitch Group], has revised the Long Term rating to 'IND A' with Stable Outlook from 'IND A+' and has reaffirmed the Short Term rating at 'IND A1 '.

However, the rating agency has removed 'Rating Watch Negative' from both the Long Term and Short Term ratings and has simultaneously withdrawn the rating.

The Company continues to be rated by ICRA and CARE Ratings.

