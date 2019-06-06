Bal Pharma standalone net profit rises 142.86% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Chemo Pharma Laboratories standalone net profit rises 26.32% in the March 2019 quarter
Generic Pharmasec standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Mercury Trade Links standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2018 quarter
Bilpower reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Mercury Trade Links reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.97% to Rs 56.21 croreNet profit of Bal Pharma rose 142.86% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.97% to Rs 56.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.27% to Rs 6.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 223.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 209.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales56.2157.93 -3 223.08209.85 6 OPM %11.8713.03 -9.1010.86 - PBDT3.844.65 -17 10.3215.19 -32 PBT1.472.69 -45 4.208.46 -50 NP3.571.47 143 6.555.94 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU