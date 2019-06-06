JUST IN
BCC Fuba India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Bal Pharma standalone net profit rises 142.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.97% to Rs 56.21 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma rose 142.86% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.97% to Rs 56.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.27% to Rs 6.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 223.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 209.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales56.2157.93 -3 223.08209.85 6 OPM %11.8713.03 -9.1010.86 - PBDT3.844.65 -17 10.3215.19 -32 PBT1.472.69 -45 4.208.46 -50 NP3.571.47 143 6.555.94 10

