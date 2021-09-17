Balkrishna Industries commences trial production at Aurangabad facility

Balkrishna Industries has initiated its trial production at Green Field Project at F-20 Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 30,000 million tonnes per annum along with warehousing facility for raw materials and finished goods.

However, the company stated that the planned small co-generation plant has not been installed.

Balkrishna Industries' consolidated net profit surged 151.3% to Rs 330.56 crore on a 91.3% jump in net sales to Rs 1,802.87 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Balkrishna Industries rose 0.03% to Rs 2,510.65 on BSE. Balkrishna Industries is a tire manufacturing company. The company manufactures off-highway tires used in specialist segments like mining, earthmoving, agriculture and gardening.

