Balkrishna Industries Ltd extends losing spree

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2376.35, down 2.76% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 41.47% in last one year as compared to a 20.8% rally in NIFTY and a 8.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2376.35, down 2.76% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.37% on the day, quoting at 17200.05. The Sensex is at 57680.91, down 2.3%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added around 8.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11561.75, down 2.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83100 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2375.85, down 2.77% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd jumped 41.47% in last one year as compared to a 20.8% rally in NIFTY and a 8.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.69 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)