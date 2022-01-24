Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2022.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd soared 13.55% to Rs 430.65 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29159 shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd surged 7.23% to Rs 418. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4669 shares in the past one month.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd spiked 2.90% to Rs 1659.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3051 shares in the past one month.

CSB Bank Ltd spurt 2.90% to Rs 248.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21204 shares in the past one month.

Lupin Ltd gained 2.72% to Rs 928. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54648 shares in the past one month.

