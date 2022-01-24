Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 36.46% in the June 2021 quarter
Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 111.55% in the December 2021 quarter
Astec Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 19.78% in the June 2021 quarter
Sharda Cropchem gains after Q2 PAT rises 68% YoY
Sharda Cropchem standalone net profit declines 15.17% in the September 2021 quarter
-
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2022.
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2022.
Sharda Cropchem Ltd soared 13.55% to Rs 430.65 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29159 shares in the past one month.
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd surged 7.23% to Rs 418. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4669 shares in the past one month.
Astec Lifesciences Ltd spiked 2.90% to Rs 1659.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3051 shares in the past one month.
CSB Bank Ltd spurt 2.90% to Rs 248.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21204 shares in the past one month.
Lupin Ltd gained 2.72% to Rs 928. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54648 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU