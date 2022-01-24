AGI Infra Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd, SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd, Khaitan (India) Ltd and Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 January 2022.

AGI Infra Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 209.35 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4740 shares in the past one month.

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd surged 9.88% to Rs 35.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd soared 5.00% to Rs 67.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 100 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan (India) Ltd rose 4.99% to Rs 51.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 578 shares in the past one month.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd exploded 4.99% to Rs 207.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5385 shares in the past one month.

