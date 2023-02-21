Balkrishna Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2087.65, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.94% in last one year as compared to a 4.36% gain in NIFTY and a 15.84% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2087.65, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 17836.75. The Sensex is at 60682.3, down 0.02%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has slipped around 7.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13177.4, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2084.5, up 1.17% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 9.94% in last one year as compared to a 4.36% gain in NIFTY and a 15.84% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 33.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

