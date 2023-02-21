Tube Investments of India Ltd up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2538.6, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.98% in last one year as compared to a 4.36% jump in NIFTY and a 15.84% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2538.6, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 17836.75. The Sensex is at 60682.3, down 0.02%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has slipped around 1.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13177.4, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 84.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

