MOIL Ltd soars 0.19%, gains for fifth straight session

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 157.5, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.35% in last one year as compared to a 4.32% jump in NIFTY and a 3.23% jump in the Nifty Media.

MOIL Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 157.5, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 17830.55. The Sensex is at 60658.26, down 0.05%. MOIL Ltd has slipped around 7.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 14.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5762.95, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52210 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

