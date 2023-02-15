Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 38.12% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Axis Bank allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 515.87 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 38.12% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 515.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 506.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales515.87506.35 2 OPM %10.057.25 -PBDT61.5547.05 31 PBT47.1032.87 43 NP24.4217.68 38

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:38 IST

