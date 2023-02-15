Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 38.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 515.87 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 38.12% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 515.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 506.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.515.87506.3510.057.2561.5547.0547.1032.8724.4217.68

