Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 38.12% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 32.50% in the December 2022 quarter
Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 29.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 515.87 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 38.12% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 515.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 506.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales515.87506.35 2 OPM %10.057.25 -PBDT61.5547.05 31 PBT47.1032.87 43 NP24.4217.68 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU