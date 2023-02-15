Kitex Garments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Siddheswari Garments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
CMAI welcomes government's latest notification on excluding loose garments from Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules
Scoobee Day Garments India standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Scoobee Day Garments India standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 66.38% to Rs 68.22 croreNet loss of Kitex Garments reported to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 34.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 66.38% to Rs 68.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 202.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.22202.91 -66 OPM %-2.2624.25 -PBDT0.0354.22 -100 PBT-5.2048.76 PL NP-4.0834.69 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU