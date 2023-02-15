Balu Forge to set up new manufacturing facility in Belgaum

Balu Forge Industries (BFIL) is in the process of setting up a new 52,000 Sg.mt manufacturing facility in Belgaum, Karnataka. This new facility will house a state-of-the-art precision engineering center that will increase efficiency in production and enable an extension of the existing product portfolio to enhance the company's offering in both the ICE & the new energy sphere.

The new manufacturing campus will consist of a range of key production units for example a precision machining & Forging center, a defence production unit, dedicated railway wheel & axle production unit & a unit with key emphasis on the components for the new energy & mobility industry which will enable BFIL to expand its product portfolio and cater to new industries.

The defence production unit will focus on the production of undercarriage parts & heavy forging components for the global defence industry.

The rail wheel, axle & wheelset production unit will cater to the growing demand for railway systems & solutions both domestically and abroad. The new energy components unit will allow BFIL to expand its reach into the new energy sector. The company will focus on building key expertise in fuel agnostic systems & components as to further widen & balance the overall product mix.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)