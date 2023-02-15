JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Goldiam International receives Rs 6.75 cr in dividend income from subsidiary

Philippine Airlines selects Ramco's Aviation Suite to optimize and automate its operations
Business Standard

Balu Forge to set up new manufacturing facility in Belgaum

Capital Market 

Balu Forge Industries (BFIL) is in the process of setting up a new 52,000 Sg.mt manufacturing facility in Belgaum, Karnataka. This new facility will house a state-of-the-art precision engineering center that will increase efficiency in production and enable an extension of the existing product portfolio to enhance the company's offering in both the ICE & the new energy sphere.

The new manufacturing campus will consist of a range of key production units for example a precision machining & Forging center, a defence production unit, dedicated railway wheel & axle production unit & a unit with key emphasis on the components for the new energy & mobility industry which will enable BFIL to expand its product portfolio and cater to new industries.

The defence production unit will focus on the production of undercarriage parts & heavy forging components for the global defence industry.

The rail wheel, axle & wheelset production unit will cater to the growing demand for railway systems & solutions both domestically and abroad. The new energy components unit will allow BFIL to expand its reach into the new energy sector. The company will focus on building key expertise in fuel agnostic systems & components as to further widen & balance the overall product mix.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU