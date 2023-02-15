Balu Forge to set up new manufacturing facility in Belgaum

-
ALSO READ
Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit declines 31.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.95% in the December 2022 quarter
Avenue Supermarts Q2 PAT up 64% YoY; PAT margin at 6.4%
Solara Active Pharma jumps after Vizag facility gets EDQM CEP nod for Ibuprofen
Volumes soar at Bharat Forge Ltd counter
-
The new manufacturing campus will consist of a range of key production units for example a precision machining & Forging center, a defence production unit, dedicated railway wheel & axle production unit & a unit with key emphasis on the components for the new energy & mobility industry which will enable BFIL to expand its product portfolio and cater to new industries.
The defence production unit will focus on the production of undercarriage parts & heavy forging components for the global defence industry.
The rail wheel, axle & wheelset production unit will cater to the growing demand for railway systems & solutions both domestically and abroad. The new energy components unit will allow BFIL to expand its reach into the new energy sector. The company will focus on building key expertise in fuel agnostic systems & components as to further widen & balance the overall product mix.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU