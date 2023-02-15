Infosys positioned as Leader in Digital Workplace Services, 2022 in North America

By Everest Group

Infosys announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix report for Digital Workplace Services, 2022 in North America.

Infosys was distinguished for its highly balanced portfolio, increased focus on human-centric experience design, strategic collaborations, coherent vision, and proactiveness.

For the report, Everest Group assessed 25 leading digital workplace service providers through a multiphased research and analysis process on their vision and capabilities in the sphere of digital workplace services. The evaluation was based on interactions with leading digital workplace service providers and an analysis of the digital workplace services marketplace in the North American region. Infosys was recognized for accelerating the growth of its workplace portfolio in the past two years through contextualized solutioning, sales enablement, and consistent investment in in-house accelerators.

