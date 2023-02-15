JUST IN
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension

Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension, 32 mg (USRLD: Tracleer Tablets for Oral Suspension).

Bosentan Tablet for oral suspension is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in pediatric patients aged 3 years and older with idiopathic or congenial PAH to improve pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR).

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension had annual sales of USD 16 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Dec. 2022).

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 15:46 IST

