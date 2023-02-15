JUST IN
Home First Finance Company India allots 12,937 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India has allotted 12,937 equity shares under ESOP on 14 February 2023.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs.17,57,81,966 of 8,78,90,983 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs.17,58,07,840 of 8,79,03,920 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:19 IST

