Home First Finance Company India allots 12,937 equity shares under ESOP

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs.17,57,81,966 of 8,78,90,983 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs.17,58,07,840 of 8,79,03,920 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.
