Bandhan Bank gains after strong operational performance

Bandhan Bank rose 3.39% to Rs 338.55 after the bank's total deposits jumped 37% to Rs 77,972 crore at the end of 31 March 2021 as against Rs 57,082 crore on 31 March 2020.

The bank's loans & advances at the end of the March 2021 stood at Rs 87,054 crore, up by 21% from Rs 71,846 crore in the same period last year. The loan book of the private lender has increased by 8% sequentially compared with Rs 80,255 crore at the end of the 31 December 2020.

Retail to Total Deposits ratio was at 79% as on 31 March 2021 as against 81% as on 31 December 2020 and 78% as on 31 March 2020.

The private lender's CASA deposits have increased by 61% to Rs 33,827 crore as of 31 March 2021 from Rs 21,028 crore posted on 31 March 2020. The CASA ratio improved to 43.4% on 31 March 2021 from 42.9% on 31 December 2020 and 36.8% as of 31 March 2020.

The bank's liquidity ratio stood at 122% as on 31 March 2021 while its collection efficiency for the month of March was reported at 96%.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial micro finance bank. Its banking outlets as on 31 December 2020, stood at 5,197. The micro finance bank reported a 13.4% fall in net profit to Rs 632.59 crore on a 25.5% rise in total income to Rs 3861.12 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

