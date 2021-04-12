Dr Lal PathLab hits record high; rises over 12% in three sessions

Dr Lal Path Labs soared 6.90% to Rs 3,355.65, rising for the third straight session.

On the BSE, 76,000 shares were traded in the counter compared with the average daily volume of 11,969 shares in the past one quarter.

On the NSE, 20,43,052 shares were traded in the counter compared with the average daily volume of 2,72,979 in the past one quarter.

The stock has risen 12.33% in three sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 2,987.25 on 7 April 2021. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3,398.95 in the intraday today. The scrip has surged 135.14% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,445.50 hit on 22 April 2020.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 80.658. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading below its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 2500.05 and 200-day moving average (DMA) at 2162.68.

Dr Lal PathLabs provides diagnostic healthcare services in India. On a consolidated basis, Dr Lal Path Labs' net profit jumped 74.7% to Rs 95.90 crore on 38% rise in net sales to Rs 452.40 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

