Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

DLF Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Meghmani Organics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 April 2021.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd lost 12.43% to Rs 45.1 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 77.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

DLF Ltd crashed 12.40% to Rs 244.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd tumbled 12.30% to Rs 180.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd pared 12.28% to Rs 168.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd slipped 12.01% to Rs 118.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

