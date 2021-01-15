Bandhan Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 370.35, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.17% in last one year as compared to a 17.54% rally in NIFTY and a 1.5% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 370.35, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 14523.15. The Sensex is at 49335.5, down 0.5%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has lost around 9.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32519.75, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

