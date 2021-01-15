Tata Metaliks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prataap Snacks Ltd, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd, MSTC Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 January 2021.

Tata Metaliks Ltd spiked 10.19% to Rs 795.45 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22566 shares in the past one month.

Prataap Snacks Ltd soared 8.93% to Rs 724.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 825 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd surged 8.76% to Rs 779.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16386 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd added 7.17% to Rs 236.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd spurt 6.02% to Rs 13.04. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1648.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1242.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

