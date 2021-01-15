Gulshan Polyols Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orient Press Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd and Commercial Syn Bags Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 January 2021.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd soared 15.38% to Rs 98.3 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 84761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10239 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 114.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3793 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 993 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 26.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2883 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd spurt 9.82% to Rs 91.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6274 shares in the past one month.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd jumped 9.39% to Rs 112.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60097 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23998 shares in the past one month.

