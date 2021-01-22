Bandhan Bank Ltd Slips 5.1%

Bandhan Bank Ltd has lost 18.89% over last one month compared to 5.28% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 6.37% rise in the SENSEX

Bandhan Bank Ltd fell 5.1% today to trade at Rs 323.65. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.97% to quote at 36131.13. The index is up 5.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, RBL Bank Ltd decreased 2.55% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 1.85% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 2.23 % over last one year compared to the 19.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bandhan Bank Ltd has lost 18.89% over last one month compared to 5.28% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 6.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.58 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.26 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 487 on 22 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 152.35 on 25 Mar 2020.

