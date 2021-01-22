Shalimar Paints' Ashish Kumar Bagri resigns as CFO

Shalimar Paints has intimated that Ashish Kumar Bagri has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from the closing of business hours of Thursday, 21 January 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 January 2021.

Shares of Shalimar Paints rose 1.07% to Rs 108.85 on BSE.

Shalimar Paints is engaged in manufacturing paints, varnishes, enamels or lacquers. The company's product categories include interior walls, exterior walls, metal surfaces, wooden surfaces and floors. Its product categories offer emulsions, distempers, primers, putty and cement-based.

