AU Bank announces branch launch in Bhubaneswar

AU Small Finance Bank has commenced its operations in Odisha with the first AU Bank branch launched in Bhubaneswar.
The branch is located on Cuttakpuri Road. Over the past few months AU Bank has steadily increased its reach in multiple new states including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and now, Odisha. With the launch of this branch, AU Bank now has over 730+ banking touchpoints in 15 states and 2 union territories.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 January 2021. Shares of AU Small Finance Bank slipped 0.92% to settle at Rs 912.15 yesterday.
AU Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. As on September 2020, it has established operations across about 700 Banking Touchpoints serving 18 Lakh+ customers in 12 States & 2 Union Territories.
